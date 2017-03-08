DEADLINE:

For all calendar items two weeks before publication.

Wednesdays

Mexico: GRAMPS Free Community Lunch — Every Wednesday there is a free lunch served at the Mexico Town Hall. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. for those who wish to come, visit and have a hot or cold drink. At 11, snacks are put on the tables and the meal is served at 11:30. There are often several kinds of bread and occasionally pastries which anyone may take but we do ask that there only be one item of each per family. Although this is a free lunch, donations are accepted. This is not a senior citizen meal. It is open to any person who wishes to enjoy a hot meal in the company of others. We do deliver meals to those 60 or above who are housebound due to a handicap or those who have no transportation or have no one to prepare a meal.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the meal. Needed are cook’s helpers, dining room servers and dishwashers. These jobs start at 9, 10 and 11 and 11:30 a.m. and last for one to three hours, depending on the assignment. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Stefanie Wilson at 364-4099.

Rumford/Bethel: The Mt. Valley Lyme Disease Awareness Coalition has put both the Rumford and the Bethel support groups on hold as they do some re-structuring to better meet the needs of members and others in the local Lyme community. During this time, feel free to contact the Coalition co-founders for information and/or support. Rhonda Buker 824-3076 or Diane Farnum 357-1926. E-mail at mtvalleyldac@yahoo.com, or find either of them on Facebook.

Mexico: S.O.S. – If you’ve lost a loved one to suicide, the Survivors Of Suicide invite you to their monthly meeting, the last Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Church in Mexico on Brown Street. For more information, call Angela at 364-2651.

RUMFORD: An Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rumford Community Home, 11 John F. Kennedy Lane. All are welcome. For more information call Sue Ellen Richardson, social service director or Terry Drury, residential care director at 364-7863.

Rumford: Family Night (for all ages), Praise Assembly of God Church, 89 Congress St. Laugh, live and learn as a family every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The whole family will have fun doing crafts, games, snack and a Bible lesson.

Andover: AA MEETING – Discussion, non-smoking, 7:00 p.m. White Church.

Andover: Al-Anon Meeting – 7:30 p.m., every Wednesday, Andover Congregational Church.

Peru: UNITED BAPTIST CHURCH – Prayer meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Thursdays

Rumford: Free community lunch, Praise Assembly of God Church, 89 Congress St., last Thursday of every month at noon. Check church sign or call the church.

Andover: WATER DISTRICT MEETING – first Thursday of every month at the Andover Water District Building, 28 S. Main St., 6 p.m.

Dixfield: TOPS ME 157 – TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY – Every Thursday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1 Blayne St. Weigh in at 5:30 p.m., meeting 6-7. FMI: Stacy Thompson (357-7635) or Dottie (364-2978).

Rumford: AA MEETING – at United Methodist Church, 255 Linnell St., 7 p.m. Non-smoking. Speakers meeting.

Mexico: MORNING ALANON – at the Mexico Congregational Church (Green Church) at 10:15 a.m.

Fridays

Rumford: Life’s Healing Choices: Addiction recovery Support Group: Meets every Friday at 10 a.m. at the Rumford Baptist Church, 112 Washington St. Life’s Healing Choices is a support group for those dealing with any life-controlling issue from addiction to anxiety — life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups. FMI call 507-1066

Dixfield: AA GROUP MEETING – at the Dirigo High School Library — use back entrance, from 7-8 p.m. Discussion, non-smoking. FMI, call 562-7355.

Rumford: Free dinner/movie night (for all ages), Praise Assembly of God Church, 89 Congress St., Check church sign or call the church at 364-3856 for dates.

Dixfield: Dixfield Legion Post 100 has Nickel Bingo every Monday and Friday night at the Dixfield Legion hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the bingo starts at 6 p.m. Food is also available.

Mexico: There is a new meeting of Narcotics Anonymous held at First Baptist Church of Mexico, 20 Roxbury Rd., from 7-8 p.m. every Friday. This is an open meeting employing the 12 steps and traditions of Narcotics Anonymous and the Serenity Book. All are welcome…including those on replacement therapy such as Methadone, Suboxone, or similar therapy. Please encourage those in recovery to take advantage of this valuable resource as we seek to encourage each other to live new lives of sobriety. FMI: 207-357-3876, 207-364-8712, ajrea65@gmail.com.

Saturdays

Rumford: AA MEETING – Discussion, non-smoking, at Parish of the Holy Savior Rectory, 7 p.m.

Sundays

Peru: A free community lunch is offered from noon to 2 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of every month at the Peru Baptist Church, 98 Main St.

Soup and chowder will be served. Join them for food, fellowship and fun. For more information, call Bonnie Gould at 364-8704.

Rumford: AA MEETING – Big Book, Step Meeting, non-smoking, 7-8 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 255 Linnell St.

Mondays

Mexico: Codependents anonymous meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Green Church. For healthy relationships.

Mexico: AA Meeting – Discussion, non-smoking, 7 p.m., Congregational Church, Rt. 2.

Mexico: Weight Watchers in Rumford has a new home at Region 9 on the River Road, 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-651-6000.

Dixfield: Dixfield Legion Post 100 has Nickel Bingo every Monday and Friday night at the Dixfield Legion hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the bingo starts at 6 p.m. Food is also available.

Tuesdays

Rumford: Western Maine Brain Injury Support Group. For individuals and their care givers. Meets first Tuesday of month — 6:15 p.m. meet and greet; 7-8 p.m. discussion and social. 82 Congress St. FMI: Amber Durant, 364-2439.

Mexico: AL-ANON Meeting – Al-Anon, 7 p.m., at the Mexico Congregational Church. Info. 364-8398 or 562-4511. The Rumford-Mexico Al-Anon Tuesday night group meetings will be suspended February and March and will start up again April 4th.

Rumford: Every Tuesday night Singles Cribbage at the Rumford American Legion Hall, games start at 6 p.m.

South Paris: COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS MEETING, 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at The Haskell House at 17 Main St. The meetings are for anyone grieving the death of a child of any age from any cause. For more information contact Belinda at 336-2781 or email bink@megalink.net.

Rumford: AA MEETING – at United Methodist Church, 255 Linnell St., 7 p.m. Non-smoking. Closed discussion.

Announcements

Daily:

BEACON HOUSE SOCIAL CLUB – A drop in club for adults suffering from mental, emotional or physical illness. BH provides a place for support, relaxation and socialization. Located at 3 Canal St., Rumford. FMI call 369-0868.

OXFORD COUNTY CRISIS RESPONSE – provides emergency mental health services, 24/7. Call 1-800-335-9999/364-3030.

Rumford: The Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services (SAPRS). 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.

SAFE VOICE MEETINGS — Are you looking for a safe place to talk, ask questions and get support for your relationship needs? If so, join us in a relaxed and supportive environment where we will be empowering one another through creativity, sharing, information and resources. Free and confidential women’s drop-in support group.

For more information contact, Safe Voices Helpline at 1-800-559-2927 or 743-5806.

TALK ABOUT ISSUES — Join the Consumer Council System of Maine and talk about issues that concern you, while learning about the difference consumers are making in Maine. The Rumford local council meeting is held from 10-11:45 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at the old VA building at 209 Lincoln Ave. Mileage reimbursement for consumers; light refreshments provide. For more information, call Dorie Oakes at 357-4075 or Charlie Ames at 418-5853.

THRIFT SHOP OPEN — Help ‘n’ Hands, 43 Main St. in Dixfield (across from post office), a non-profit with a mission to lend a helping hand by supporting worthy causes in our communities. Open Thursday-Saturday or by appointment. Volunteers and donations appreciation. Call or text 357-2702.

Church Services

Andover: MORNING WORSHIP – First Congregational Church, Andover 10 a.m., followed by a fellowship brunch. All welcome.

South Andover: CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH, 1063 Main St., Sunday School, 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. FMI: 392-1121.

Carthage: APOSTOLIC CONGREGATION – At town hall. Sunday Worship and Children’s Sunday School, 10 a.m.

Dixfield: FIRST LIGHT UNITED PENTECOSTAL CHURCH – Route 2, next to the D.O.T garage, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. prayer, 10 a.m. service, children’s Sunday School 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Dixfield: DIXFIELD CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH – Sunday worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday School for children ages 3 and up, 10 a.m.

Dixfield: Dixfield Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1 Blayne St. Sabbath (Saturday) School, 9:15 a.m.; Sabbath (Saturday) Worship, 11 a.m. 562-8262/562-6006. Pastor Don Ball.

Carthage: Carthage Union Church – join us for Sunday Worship at 9 a.m. and Children’s Worship at 9:30 a.m. Refeshments and fellowship following service. Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Mexico: FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 20 Roxbury Rd., 364-8712. Sunday services, 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.. Wednesday Prayer Meeting, 6 p.m.

Mexico: SERVICES – Mexico Congregational UCC 10 a.m. at 163 Main St.

Mexico — Beit Abba Messianic Hebrew Roots Fellowship. Carl and Gail Cutting, leaders. Sabbath (Saturday) meetings for worship and Bible study. For time and location call 364-3424 or email: FiredtwoCG@gmail.com.

Mexico: SACRAMENT MEETING – The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, 265 Main St., at 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11:05 a.m., Relief Society/Priesthood, 12:05 p.m,. FMI 369-0416 or 364-2522.

Rumford: FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH – 112 Washington St., Adult Sunday Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday Morning Worship, 10:45 a.m.; Thursday Prayer Meeting 1 p.m.; Friday – Life’s Healing Choices; Recovery Support Group 10 a.m. Pastor Dan Pearson, 507-6006, www.rumfordbaptist.com.

Rumford: Praise Assembly of God, now meeting at the 89 Congress St., Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Sunday Worship, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Wednesday Family Night, 6:30 p.m. Pastor Justin Thacker, 364-3856.

Rumford: SERVICES – Rumford United Methodist Church 455 Linnell St. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School; Worship Service at 11 a.m. Pastor R. Carol Stevens.

Rumford: Sunday Mass, 11:15 a.m. at St. Brendan’s Chapel Catholic Charismatic, 420 Pine St. Father Daniel Beegan, Pastor in charge. FMI 364-8872.

Rumford: APOSTOLIC CHURCH – 135 S. Rumford Rd. Children’s Sunday School program, 10 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Thursday Bible study 7 p.m., Sunday 6 p.m.

Rumford: SERVICES – St. Barnabas Episcopal Church of Rumford, 71 Rumford Ave., Worship service, 9:30 a.m. Fully handicap accessible. 364-2193.

Rumford: Lion of Judah Ministries, 26 Oxford Ave., Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Friday Night Prayer, 7 p.m. FMI: Pastor Linda Brown (207-660-5187).

Rumford Point: Congregational UCC. MORNING WORSHIP – at 8:30 a.m. services. Pastor Cindy Christie. All welcome. FMI 364-2536.