  Rumford Falls Times

The Irving Mill is looking to add 34 new jobs to its growing business.

Jay Wheeler, procurement forester for the mill, said “things are good and we’re actually putting on another shift in the planer mill to accommodate more production.”

Mill Manager Alan Orcutt said the addition of a third planer mill shift will employ 20 additional people. That shift will begin as early as August. Irving is currently seeking to fill 34 openings, bringing its total workforce close to 260.

The jobs will average $30,000 to start, with full benefits. Irving is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for any employees hired between June 23 and July 31.

Tom Child, sawmill quality controller, added that while these jobs will be used primarily to run the planer mill, they are also seeking “general laborers and machine operators, so we can move people around and have operational flexibility.”

He said that typically, they have employees who rotate among four or five different jobs.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can go to jdirving.com or stop by the office at 24 Hall Hill Road. The mill will also have a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 27, at the Lewiston CareerCenter.

“Last year, we sawed 85 million feet, which is a record for us. And we expect to do much better than that this year,” Wheeler said.

The mill was recently awarded a Pine Tree Development Zone certification from the state’s Department of Economic Development in recognition of this business growth.

Irving Forest Products Inc. produces exclusively eastern white pine boards. The company is based in Saint John, New Brunswick. The mill, which manufactures kiln-dried pine lumber, includes a sawmill, two planer mills, three boilers, fuel storage and a maintenance garage.

