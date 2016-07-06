  Rumford Falls Times

RUMFORD — Police said they are investigating someone suspected of scamming money in the name of the Wounded Warrior Project during the River Valley Fourth of July festival on July 4 at Hosmer Field.

Rumford Police Sgt. Tracey Higley said July 5 that the suspect has not been charged.

He said Cpl. Lawrence Winson and Officer Brad Gallant have taken evidence they believe may have been “fraudulent gains by this particular individual.”

Higley said police found a container of raffle tickets the suspect claimed were being sold to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

“One person has called and said that they felt as though they were defrauded,” Higley said.

A woman said a young man in fatigues sold her a raffle ticket for the Wounded Warrior Project, he said.

He did not know the exact amount that was taken, but estimated it was possibly more than $70.

“It appears that this is minor, but I’m hoping the money can go back to people if they read this,” he said.

Higley said he spoke to a representative at the Wounded Warrior Project headquarters in Florida. The military and veterans charity empowers injured veterans and their families.

“Anyone that fundraises for the Wounded Warrior Project or who is a wounded warrior has to register with their company,” he said. “… Any (donor) is considered a proud supporter, is what they said. So they should have something that says ‘proud supporter.'”

Higley said he checked the suspect’s name with the project staff, who said he was never registered with their charity.

“Let’s hope that this is an isolated incident,” Higley said. “And don’t let this ruin what others are trying to do (for the Wounded Warrior Project).”

“People are welcome to let us know if they feel they’ve been defrauded,” Higley said.

People may contact Rumford police at 364-4551.

