  Rumford Falls Times

The Town of Mexico will celebrate their bicentennial anniversary on February 13, 2018, with a variety of activities held throughout next year.

The committee is already hard at work and has a number of current announcements.

The bicentennial logo has been chosen. The Committee had between 15 and 20 logo entries, including a number from Middle School students. After much debate, the logo that was chosen was submitted by Caroline Mitchell, a fairly recent but very active Mexico resident.

To prepare for the bicentennial year, the committee has set up some fundraisers in the spring.

On March 25, there will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Calvin P. Lyons Mexico Town Hall, beginning at 4 p.m.

Spaghetti and homemade meatballs and sauce will be made by Sheryl and Richard Briggs. Salad, rolls, drinks, and a special cake decorated with the new bicentennial logo will be served as well. Cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

In addition, there will be a silent auction. If anyone would like to donate items or baskets for the silent auction, it would be greatly appreciated. FMI: contact Sheryl Briggs at 364-5665.

Another fundraiser is a pair of car washes. They will take place May 13 and June 17 behind the Mexico Fire Station. Since these dates fall on the day before Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, it’s a great time to get your car washed as a gift for either! Donations will be accepted.

There will be a Prize-A-Day calendar raffle during May. Sales for the calendars will begin at the spaghetti supper. Calendars will be sold for $5 and they will have a prize drawn on each day of the month in May. If you would like to make a donation or submit a gift/prize, contact Sheryl.

The Committee meets on the second Wednesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. and on the fourth Thursday of each month

beginning at 6 p.m. at the Mexico Town Office Conference Room. They encourage new members in support for a great celebration for the 200th Anniversary for the town of Mexico.