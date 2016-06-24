  Rumford Falls Times

The Board of Selectmen on June 21 agreed to meet with the Rumford Board of Selectmen to discuss whether or not the towns will continue sharing a town manager.

The meeting will take place in Rumford at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, before the regular meeting of the Rumford selectmen.

The towns have been sharing John Madigan as town manager for more than two years, but Madigan is retiring and running for the Legislature.

Last month, both boards voted to extend Madigan’s contract to Jan. 1, 2017, giving them time to decide on his replacement.

In other business, selectmen voted 5-0 to accept a $35,500 bid from resident Allen Chartier to purchase tax-acquired property at 299 Main St., the former Mexico Car Wash.

Madigan said the minimum bid on the property was $30,000. The bid covers past personal property due, as well as past water and sewer costs.

Mexico Librarian Heather Rogers said the library will host its first free library movie night on Wednesday, June 29. The movie “Pan” will be shown at 5 p.m.

She noted that a recent basket raffle netted over $500 for the library, with over 600 tickets sold.

Madigan said road construction on Fourth Street will begin after the Fourth of July.

Before the regular meeting, selectmen held an organizational meeting. Richie Philbrick was elected chairman, and Jack Gaudet, vice chairman.

Action taken from the referendum town meeting ordinance:

• to continue with the Tax Club for prepayment of taxes. Clerk Penny Duguay said this past year, eight people participated in the Tax Club and all successfully completed it;

• agreed to property tax due dates of Friday, Oct. 28, and Friday, March 3, 2017, in two equal installments. The interest rate will be 6.5 percent; and

• to deposit $23,196 in local road assistance money from the state into the road construction and maintenance reserve account. Madigan said the amount is $200 less than the town received last year.

bfarrin@sunmediagroup.net