  Rumford Falls Times

Peru Winterfest on March 11

The first annual Peru Winterfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Peru Community Center.
Sponsored by the Friends of Peru Elementary School, the family fun day event will include games, sliding, snowshoeing and snowman buildings. They will have equipment to share, but participants are asked to bring their own snowshoes, sleds and snowman kits.
All outdoor activities will be free.
For sale indoors will be hot dogs, popcorn, snacks and cocoa.
FMI: visit www.friendofpes.org and Friends of PES on Facebook.

