  Rumford Falls Times

1. St. Patrick’s Day Supper and Dance

RUMFORD — Rumford American Legion will have a St. Patrick’s Day Supper and Dance Friday, March 17.

Supper includes: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rolls and dessert for $10 per person. 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the supper are available at the Rumford American Legion. Buying a ticket in advance will help us to know how many to cook for. Noel and Don will begin playing at 7 p.m. $5 per person at the door.

1. Rumford Seniors ice cream social

PERU — The Rumford Seniors have rescheduled the ice cream social to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10.

Entertainment will be provided by Ross Swain of Andover.

Cost: $3 for members; $4 for nonmembers.

1. Western Maine Fly Fishing Expo

BETHEL — The Mollyockett Chapter of TU will present the annual Western Maine Fly Fishing Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Bethel Inn Conference Center.

With over 35 exhibitors, raffles, a silent auction, a kids fly tying table, and presentations by several well known guest speakers there is something for every fisherman/woman. Admission is $5 per person, under 16 free.

1. Rumford Area Quilters to meet

RUMFORD — Rumford Area Quilters will meet Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m. at the Rumford United Methodist Church, Linnell Street.

A demonstration on piecing “Majestic Mountains” will be presented.

All area quilters are welcome.

FMI: 207-562-7050.

1. Book group offering bibliotherapy

RUMFORD — In conjunction with the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, the Rumford Public Library will be holding a Spring Book Discussion Group for those who are experiencing cancer or other illnesses.

Bibliotherapy or book therapy can have a therapeutic effect and can improve the quality of life for persons suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

The group will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, March 27, April 24 and May 22.

The book will be “Leaves Falling Gently” by Susan Bauer-Wu, Ph.D., R.N., and copies are available at the library. Space is limited, and sign-up is required.

FMI, sign up: 207-795-8250.

1. Computers for Seniors class

RUMFORD — Computers for Seniors will start on Monday, March 27.

To be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the University College at Rumford/Mexico’s computer lab, the class, limited to 10 participants, will meet for five consecutive Mondays, ending on April 24.

This is a great opportunity to learn the basics of computers, email, smartphones, tablets, Internet safety, and more.

You can also bring your tablet or smartphone if you choose.

To sign up, call the Rumford Public Library to sign up.

1. Seniors seek nominating committee volunteers

PERU — The Rumford Seniors are seeking three volunteers to serve on a nominating committee for the yearly election to be held on April 27.

FMI, volunteer: 207-562-7700.

1. Daughters of Isabella March meeting

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle No. 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Holy Savior Church Hall.

Chairpersons for the meeting will be Sandra Gamez and Evelyn Bodemer. Committee members are Judy Collette, Marcelle Miller and Jolene Lovejoy.

1. Daughters of Isabella scholarship

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle No. 504, Daughters of Isabella, are accepting applications for its 2017 Scholarship.

Scholarships are opened to qualified high school seniors who are active in their Catholic faith and living its virtues of faith, hope and charity.

All applicants must be an active member of the Holy Savior Parish or be a child or grandchild of an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, St Timothy’s Circle No. 504.

FMI, applications: 207-369-8026.

1. Public roast pork supper

MEXICO — Mexico Congregational Church, UCC (the Green Church), will serve a public roast pork supper with homemade pie at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 163 Main St.

An auction of whole dessert pies will follow the meal.

Cost: $8 for adults; $3 for children younger than 12.

Takeouts will be available at 5:30 p.m.

FMI, order: 207-364-8603.

1. Fish chowder meal

RUMFORD — A fish chowder meal to benefit the Holy Savior Catholic School will be served from 4 p.m. until sold out Friday, March 10, at St Athanasius and St. John Church Hall.

Tickets to this Lenten community event will be available at the school or at the door.

Cost: $8 for adults; $6 for children younger than 12; free for children younger than 3.

FMI: 207-364-2528.

1. Bethel Seniors to meet

BETHEL — The Bethel Senior Citizens Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Sudbury Inn for a meeting and dinner.

Reservations and meal preference must be made before Wednesday, March 1. The menu is baked haddock or stuffed chicken. Price of meal is $10.

FMI, RSVP: 207-824-2877.

1. Moving Freely classes

MEXICO — Moving Freely classes begin March 20 to April 28 at Mexico Recreation Center, Gymnasium.

Classes are 9-10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Suggested donation is $15 for six weeks of classes.

FMI or to signup, call Mitzi Sequoia at: 207-364-7400.

1. Mexico Bicentennial Committee meetings

MEXICO — The Mexico Bicentennial Committee meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday and last Thursday of each month in the upstairs conference room in the Mexico Town Office.

Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.

1. Corned beef and cabbage luncheon

PERU — The Rumford Seniors will host a corned beef and cabbage luncheon at noon on Thursday, March 17.

Entertainment will be provided by the Merry Plinksters, a ukelele group.

Cost: $10 for members; $12 for nonmembers.

1. Seniors plan trip to Gorham, N.H.

RUMFORD — Members of the Rumford Seniors will carpool to Town and County in Gorham, New Hampshire, for dinner and a show Wednesday, March 22.

The cost to attend is $41 for members and $46 for nonmembers.

1. Dirigo registering Pre-K students

PERU — Dirigo Elementary School is asking parents who have children that will be 4 years of age by Oct. 15, 2017, to contact the school in regards to signing up for pre-kindergarten for next fall.

If you call when the school is not open, parents leave their names, the child’s name, the child’s date of birth and a mailing address.

Pre-K application packets will be mailed out to everyone on the list during the third week of April.

FMI, register: 207-562-4207.

1. Benefit bottle drive

DIXFIELD — The Dirigo High School Scholarship Committee is holding a bottle drive to benefit the DHS scholarship fund.

The money collected goes toward scholarships that are given each year to graduating seniors pursuing their education.

If you would like to donate bottles you can drop them off in the trailer that is parked in the north end parking lot at Dirigo High School.

1. Dixfield Congregational Sunday school

DIXFIELD — Dixfield Congregational Church will hold Sunday School for children in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade at 10 a.m. Sundays for hands-on curriculum about growing a relationship with Jesus.

1. Flag disposal in Dixfield

DIXFIELD — Post 100, American Legion, will have a flag disposal box on the front porch for flags that are worn, torn or faded.

The flags will be disposed in the proper ceremony.

1. Low-cost spay, neuter for cats

NORWAY — Responsible Pet Care has announced that Oxford County cat owners can spay or neuter cats for $20 through a grant from the Cleo Fund.

Income guidelines must be met. The cost includes a health exam, rabies shot and spay/neuter surgery.

FMI: 207-773­-6221.

1. Stephens Class of ’64 lunch

BETHEL — Stephens High School Class of 1964 will meet for a luncheon will at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Sunday River Brewing Company.

1. Mexico Class of ’61 lunch

ANDOVER — Mexico High School Class of 1961 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Little Red Hen on Main Street.

Classmates and guests are welcome.

1. Mexico Class of ’59 lunch

DIXFIELD — Mexico High School Class of 1959 will at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Ellis Variety and Diner on Weld Street.

Spouses and significant others are welcome.

FMI: 207-364-8762.

1. Stephens Class of ’58 lunch

BETHEL — Stephens High School Class of 1958 will hold a monthly luncheon at noon Wednesday, March 15, at the Sunday River Brew Pub.

All classmates and their significant others and friends are welcome to attend.

FMI: 207-364-2928.

1. Stephens Class of ’55 lunch

MEXICO — The Stephens High School Class of 1955 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Covered Wagon for a monthly luncheon.

1. Mexico Class of ’52 lunch

MEXICO — Mexico High School Class of 1952 will have a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Covered Wagon.

All classmates and guests are welcome.

1. Stephens Class of ’51 lunch

MEXICO — The Stephens High School Class of 1951 will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at the Covered Wagon.

All classmates and guests are welcome.

FMI: call 364-8883.

1. Nickel bingo at Rumford Senior Citizens

PERU — Rumford Senior Citizens will resume Nickel bingo from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the old Peru school on Main Street.

Members and non members are welcome to play.

FMI: 207-562-7700.

1. WVAC looking for volunteers

MEXICO — The Western Valley Access Channel of 377 River Rd. is looking for reliable people willing to videotape. Training on the equipment is provided.

WVAC has been covering local government, school and community events for over 20 years. The number of volunteers has dwindled considerably during this time. With this decline, WVAC has become unable to provide consistent coverage of upcoming area meetings and events.

FMI: call 364-3764, ext. 208.

1. School House Consignment

PERU — The School House Consignment Shops are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday’s noon -6 p.m., Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Library has a nice selection of books for people to borrow and enjoy.

The Kids Room has a library/play area and is a great place to come read, play and visit with friends. They have room rentals that are great for training, meetings or parties.

In the consignment areas, they always have room for new vendors. If you have handmade items, antiques, or collectibles drop by for details on how to join in. The Lawn Sale Room is a great resource for household items at very low prices.

They are very glad to accept all clean useable household and book donations (except clothing – food pantry downstairs take those) donations can be left in the front porch.

The Paint and Take classes are on the second Wednesday of each month. Classes are posted on the School House Consignment shop face book page. Stop by in person to make payments in advance to reserve your seat.

To see upcoming events, like us on Facebook. FMI: Yvonne Allen at 462-3100.

1. Story Time at Ludden Memorial Library

DIXFIELD — Ludden Memorial Library Story Time for all area pre-school children will take place every Monday at the library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. except for holidays or school closings.

There will be stories, crafts and healthy snacks will be served. FMI: call the library at (207)562-8838.

1. Preschool Story Time at Rumford Public Library

RUMFORD — Weekly story times in the Rumford Public Library Childrens Room takes place at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Area youngsters ages 2-5 are invited to attend and enjoy stories, songs, activities and a healthy snack. They also make a take home craft that reflects that week’s theme.

This is an excellent opportunity for parents to have their children meet and interact with other preschoolers. Story times will not be held during school vacations or in the event of school cancellations.

1. Mexico Library winter hours

MEXICO — Winter and spring hours for the Mexico Public Library will effect Jan. 3 to May 13.

The hours will be 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The library will be closed Thursdays and Sundays.

The library hosts a children’s story craft hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and the Book Cafe, the adult reading group, at 5:45 p.m. on first Wednesday of the month.

The library will also be closed on the following dates to observe holidays: Jan. 2, Jan. 16 and Feb. 20.

1. Adult crafters welcome

RUMFORD — Adult crafters are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday in the Eagles’ function hall to work on their projects and socialize with others.

Bring everything you need for your project and a lunch. Make jewelry, quilting, clothing, paint ny number, whatever you like to do.

For more information, call Kathy at 418-0254.

1. Need pet food?

RUMFORD — If you have a need for cat/kitten or dog/puppy food, please stop by Praise Assembly of God Church (89 Congress St.) Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon or contact the church office and leave a message (364-3856).

The following information is needed: Names of adults in household, address, phone number, number of pets and pet type (cat/kitten or dog/puppy).

Please note the availability of pet food varies from month to month.

1. Rumford Writer’s Group

RUMFORD — The Rumford Writer’s Group is open to serious writers of all genres. Do you enjoy writing? Working on a book?

We meet the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Call Brenda Espinoza at 364-2419 to learn about joining and for more information.

1. Crutches for Africa

RIVER VALLEY — Donate your used crutches, canes and walkers to Crutches4Africa, a cause sponsored by the River Valley Rotary Club.

For more information, call Bill at 364-2400 or Rich at 357-8023. For wheelchair donations, call for pickup appointment.